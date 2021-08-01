The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €5.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

