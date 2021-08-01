The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,830 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,024.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £98.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

