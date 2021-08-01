The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.790-$6.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.64 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.88. The company had a trading volume of 788,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,890. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

