The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.
NYSE:HSY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16.
In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
