The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.