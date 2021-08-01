The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 27,600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of HHC opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

