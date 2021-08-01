The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,398. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

