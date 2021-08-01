The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.60.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
