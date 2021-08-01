The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.