THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $81,049.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

