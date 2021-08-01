ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of THMO stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

