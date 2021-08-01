TheStreet Downgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.