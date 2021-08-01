Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

