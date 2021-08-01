ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDUP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

