TOP (TOP) Price Up 20.8% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

