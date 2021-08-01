Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

