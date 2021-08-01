Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total Se (EPA:FP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA FP opened at €39.69 ($46.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.49. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

