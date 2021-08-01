Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$44.50 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$34.06 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$13.28 and a one year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

