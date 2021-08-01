Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.85 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

