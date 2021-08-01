Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 306.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

