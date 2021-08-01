Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 723,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,083.0 days.

TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Get Trainline alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.