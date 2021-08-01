TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $120.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.