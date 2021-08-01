TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

