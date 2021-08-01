Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 725,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,602. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

