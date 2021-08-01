Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.20

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.20 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 210.30 ($2.75), with a volume of 950583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.40 ($2.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.54. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

