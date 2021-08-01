Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,919. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.