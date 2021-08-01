Truist Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $149.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective raised by Truist from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.46.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.50. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

