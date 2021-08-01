Truist Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Truist from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

