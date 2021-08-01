Truist Securiti Comments on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.18 million and a PE ratio of 9.56. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.