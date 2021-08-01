Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ryder System, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

R stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.