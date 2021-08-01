Truist Securities Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.