Truist Securities Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $228.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.57. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.