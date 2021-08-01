Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 7,219 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.24 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

