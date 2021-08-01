Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 101.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.