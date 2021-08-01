Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 28,623 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $14.79 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.