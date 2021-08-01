Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $657,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

