Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.