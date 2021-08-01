Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Twilio updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.140 EPS.

TWLO traded down $18.61 on Friday, reaching $373.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.