Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $460.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

Shares of TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

