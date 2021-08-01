U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

