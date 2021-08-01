Ubiq Market Capitalization Reaches $11.03 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and $12,955.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,791.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.85 or 0.06435692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.01343249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00354390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00598263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00358620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00293706 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

