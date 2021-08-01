UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 4,527 Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

HOL opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09. Holicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

