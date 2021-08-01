UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.57 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.