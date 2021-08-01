UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 203.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

RNLX stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -187.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.