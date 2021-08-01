UBS Group AG Has $52,000 Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 155.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FRP were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FRP by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FRP by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

