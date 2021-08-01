UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,547,000.

OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $12.00 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

