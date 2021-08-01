UBS Group AG Purchases 1,369 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 121.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.