UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).

GSK opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,401.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

