UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0011 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $13,631.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00101802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00133736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,595.50 or 1.00010006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.00828001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,316,254,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,525,548 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

