UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 975 ($12.74).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:UDG opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.08) on Thursday. UDG Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 688.50 ($9.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,062.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

