UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.37. UiPath shares last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 1,856,639 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

